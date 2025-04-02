Are You Asking the Right Questions to Grow Your Business?

Your business doesn’t grow passively. You can’t just open a business, sit back, and wait for it to grow. You have to work at it. Rarely does a business open and go viral overnight.

Business growth is a dynamic journey fueled by thinking strategically and asking insightful questions to help you see things in new ways. You must constantly navigate challenges and opportunities, not to mention competition.

Are you asking the right questions to get you to the next level? You must work smarter—and this starts with asking questions that reveal hidden potential and help drive meaningful change to attain growth in your business.

First, look inward—are your internal operations optimized for growth? Consider these questions: Are our current workflows efficient, or do they bottleneck? Are we maximizing our existing resources? Is our team engaged and aligned with the goals we have set? Conduct a brief internal audit. Map out your key processes and identify areas for improvement. Schedule team meetings to gather feedback and brainstorm for solutions.

Then look externally to understand the market. Ask: Who is our ideal customer, and what are their evolving needs? What are our competitors doing, and how can we differentiate ourselves? How can we enhance our customer experience to build loyalty and drive referrals? Conduct a customer survey or analyze your customer feedback data. Research your competitors online and analyze their marketing strategies.

For future growth, ask yourself: What are our long term goals, and can we achieve them? What new opportunities can we explore? How can we innovate and adapt to changing conditions?

Also, don’t just ask “Why are sales down,” look at the bigger picture and ask “Why are sales down? Why are leads down? Why are we not getting more leads from our marketing?”

Use your local Chamber to help you. The Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce offers networking events, educational workshops, and more!

