The Costs of NOT Joining a Chamber of Commerce

Local businesses can benefit greatly from joining their local Chamber of Commerce. The costs of NOT joining include lost revenue opportunities, missed business deals, and legal and policy risks.

Without networking, businesses miss out on potential customers and partnerships. The Oswego Area Chamber of Commercestrives to help you find your “power partners,” or businesses that are great match-ups.The Chamber only refers businesses that are members of the Chamber when we get inquiries. Members are listed on our website and in our community directory.

Chamber advocacy also supports pro-business policies, making businesses less vulnerable to regulations and challenges. We keep our members informed of potential new laws and filings that they need to do for their business, such as the BOI law that everyone must register for in March.

The Value of Joining the Chamber:

Affordable Marketing – Gain visibility through Chamber promotions, social media spotlights, and business directories. We post our members’ specials, events, and job opportunities on our website and Facebook pages.

Boosted Sales – More referrals, networking opportunities, and strategic partnerships. We have a minimum of twomonthly networking events where you can meet other like-minded business people.

Exclusive Savings – Access member-only discounts on business services, insurance, and advertising.

Advocacy and Support – The Chamber works to protect and advance local business interests. We meet regularly with state and local officials. We advocate for our businesses and help them get answers.

Business Growth and Education – Gain insights from workshops, mentorship, and expert-led sessions. We have recently offered seminars on new laws, AI, and health/wellness.

Increased Credibility – Chamber membership enhances trust and professionalism. This comparison makes it easy to show businesses why Chamber membership is a valuable investment. Studies show that people are more likely to work with a business that is a member of the local Chamber.

For more information, please contact:

Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce

25 E Jackson St

Oswego, IL 60543

Ph: 630-554-3505

http://www.oswegochamber.org/