Lewis University’s Commitment to Literacy During National Reading Month

March is National Reading Month, a special time dedicated to fostering a love of reading and improving literacy skills for all ages. As a leader in education, Lewis University plays a crucial role in advancing literacy through its Reading and Literacy programs within the College of Education and Social Sciences.

Lewis University’s Department of Education is committed to preparing educators with the skills and knowledge to support literacy development in diverse learning environments. Their graduate-level literacy programs provide specialized training for teachers who want to enhance their ability to teach reading and writing effectively. The university offers programs such as the Master of Education in Reading and Literacy (M.Ed.), which equips educators to become Reading Specialists and Literacy Coaches.

Through comprehensive coursework, practical field experiences, and research-based instruction, Lewis University ensures that graduates are prepared to support struggling readers, implement evidence-based literacy strategies, and advocate for literacy initiatives in their schools and communities. The program also focuses on literacy intervention, assessment techniques, and curriculum development, aligning with best practices in literacy education.

In celebration of National Reading Month, Lewis University encourages students, educators, and the community to engage in reading-related activities. From literacy workshops to book drives and classroom initiatives, the university actively promotes the importance of reading. By empowering educators through its literacy programs, Lewis University continues to make a meaningful impact in shaping future generations of proficient readers and writers.

Whether you’re an aspiring Reading Specialist or a teacher looking to enhance literacy instruction, Lewis University’s programs provide the foundation needed to drive positive change in education.

For more information on Lewis University’s Reading and Literacy programs or to explore how you can get involved in advancing literacy education, visit www.lewisu.edu . Take the next step in your professional development and make a lasting impact on students’ literacy journeys.

