March is Oswego Area Chamber’s Membership Drive Month!

The Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce distinguishes itself through its deep commitment to fostering a supportive and interconnected business environment. By focusing on personalized networking opportunities, active community involvement, and dedicated advocacy, we create a unique ecosystem where businesses can thrive.

Our Spring Membership Drive will take place during the month of March!

Joining the Oswego Area Chamber offers businesses numerous advantages that can significantly contribute to their growth and success. Here is why becoming a member is beneficial and what sets us apart:

Networking Opportunities — we offer leads groups, coffees, and after-hour events.

Community Engagement — we promote businesses through initiatives such as the Hometown Expo and ribbon cuttings.

Advocacy and Support — we serve as a voice for businesses at various government levels while keeping our members informed about laws and regulations that may impact their business.

Educational Resources — we offer seminars aimed at topics such as Human Resources, AI for the workplace, and more.

Increased Credibility — being a member of the Chamber tells the community that the business is reputable and involved in the local community. Studies show consumers are more likely to patronize businesses that are members of the Chamber.

Contact the Chamber office today to learn more about how we can help you leap into membership and help you promote your business!

For more information, please visit www.oswegobusiness.org, stop by the Chamber office at 25 E Jackson St., call 630-554-3505, or email info@oswegochamber.org.

Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce

25 E Jackson St

Oswego, IL 60543

Ph: 630-554-3505

http://www.oswegochamber.org/