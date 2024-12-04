Finding the Light During the Holiday Season

Lights are everywhere during the holiday season. Lights shine on our trees, illuminate the outside of houses, sway from lamp posts. Candles glow on mantles, are reflected in mirrors, and decorate windowsills.

Nature provides light in the winter sky, with the moon and constellations offering peace and tranquility as well as offering an unchanging point of reference to travelers.

Gazing at holiday lights or the stars offers a sense of peace and tranquility. The reliable glow assures us that all is not lost and there is a way out of darkness.

Stress, anxiety, depression, confusion, trauma, fear, and grief can wrap us in darkness and affect every area of our lives. Relationships suffer. Work is stressful. Self-esteem evaporates. Motivation withers. Energy is lost. Self-care is pointless. Faith is distant. Life feels dark and hopeless and we can’t find our way without help.

How to find the light:

Physical: Prioritize a healthy sleeping and eating schedule. Take a daily walk.



Prioritize a healthy sleeping and eating schedule. Take a daily walk. Relationships: Identify people who matter to you. Remember the feelings of connection. Savor the memories.



Identify people who matter to you. Remember the feelings of connection. Savor the memories. Action: Accomplish a task. Set one goal and finish it. Fold laundry. Wrap a gift. Make the bed. Pay attention to how it feels to have completed the goal.



Accomplish a task. Set one goal and finish it. Fold laundry. Wrap a gift. Make the bed. Pay attention to how it feels to have completed the goal. Mental: Watch thoughts. Negativity is a stealth invader into how we interpret the world. Its overwhelming certainty that everything is bad is a lie and can be counteracted with the truth. Look for the positive while acknowledging the difficult.



Watch thoughts. Negativity is a stealth invader into how we interpret the world. Its overwhelming certainty that everything is bad is a lie and can be counteracted with the truth. Look for the positive while acknowledging the difficult. Faith: Take a step back for a larger perspective. Consider that none of us individually is responsible for everything. Develop trust and perspective with sacred reading from reliable sources. Meditate on the themes and messages. Consider how those messages apply to life. Pray.



Take a step back for a larger perspective. Consider that none of us individually is responsible for everything. Develop trust and perspective with sacred reading from reliable sources. Meditate on the themes and messages. Consider how those messages apply to life. Pray. Professional help: Therapists offer theory-based, confidential support. We know the way out of our emotional darkness. We just need someone to point out the light.



