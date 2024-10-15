Multigenerational Trips: Adventures For All Ages

Ready for a family adventure? Multigenerational trips are a fantastic way for grandparents, parents, and kids to bond over shared experiences. Here are three destinations that can cater to a variety of interests and ages:

1. Alaska cruise

With its wildlife, glacial scenery, and endless outdoor adventure, a trip to Alaska is one for the books. And according to Travel + Leisure, one of the best ways to experience all Alaska has to offer is by cruise. The whole family will love exploring the destinations on your cruise itinerary and then relaxing together on the ship at the end of the day. Of note: the popular Alaska cruise season is short, typically running from May to September, making availability limited. Book your trip well in advance to secure your desired cabin and itinerary.

2. Beach vacation

Craving a more laid-back family escape? Beach destinations are a popular choice for multigenerational vacations. That’s because beaches appeal to all ages, from kids who want to build sandcastles and collect seashells to grandparents who enjoy leisurely walks. There is also no shortage of other activities, including swimming, fishing, sunbathing, and unwinding at the end of each day by taking in a beautiful ocean sunset.

3. African safari

Seeking a truly unforgettable experience? An African safari offers just that. The continent offers several countries famous for their wildlife, including South Africa, Tanzania, Kenya, and Uganda. Additionally, Africa boasts thousands of miles of beautiful coastline, perfect for exploring coral reefs through snorkeling or scuba diving.

