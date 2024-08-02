Endeavor Health FraidyCat 5k/8k & Meow Mile Registration is Open – Team Challenges Available

The 14th Annual Endeavor Health FraidyCat 5k/8k & Meow Mile is set for Sunday, October 27th starting at 9:00 a.m. Whether you are a beginner or a seasoned runner, this race is for you. You can walk or run, and costumes are encouraged. We are bringing back the costume contest!

The races kick off at Prairie Point School, 3650 Grove Rd. in Oswego. All runners receive a bag and tech-type shirt, plus a finisher medal for the 5k/8k runners and a ribbon for the mile runners.

Gather your friends and colleagues and form teams for the TEAM challenges. We will give a $5 off code to teams of 10 or more who register by October 1st. Let’s see what business or subdivision can bring the most people to the race. Contact the chamber office for your code to save!

Many businesses sponsor this annual event and will be there to promote their business and cheer on the runners. A special shout out to Endeavor Health, who has been our lead sponsor for the entire 14 years. We truly appreciate their support, along with the support of all the other sponsors of the race.

This is a great opportunity to promote your business to runners in Oswego and surrounding communities, especially if your business is focused on health/fitness/rehab.

Are your students looking for volunteer hours? If so, have them go to the FraidyCat website at www.fraidycat5k.com and click the volunteer link. Every spring the chamber gives a $500 check to a graduating senior at Oswego High School and Oswego East High School based on volunteerism. The student will receive more points if they have been a volunteer at this annual race.

For more information on this annual event, go to www.fraidycat5k.com , call the chamber at 630-554-3505, or email info@oswegochamber.org .

