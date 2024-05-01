Networking in the Summer

Summer is coming, bringing sun, fun, food, and Friday afternoons after work on an outdoor deck with a cocktail. While BBQs and pool parties don’t look like networking, they can be — and that is often overlooked. Read the room and understand that people may be gathering to celebrate, socialize, and leave their work behind — these events should be for relationship building first! Always have your business cards handy. Ask people about themselves to get to know them.

Face-to-face networking is amazing in the summer, as the weather is nice and we want to be outdoors. Schedule one-on-one meetings at establishments with outdoor seating on a Friday afternoon and call it your “last appointment.” A great place to do this is at your local golf course – take a client golfing or have lunch on the patio.

At the Oswego Chamber, summer networking opportunities are plentiful. We have our monthly Coffees and After Hours events, but there is also PrairieFest where you can promote your own business at a festival booth. If you only have a few hours and are a Chamber member, you can sign up for a spot in the Chamber booth.

The Chamber office offers a beautiful location for photo opportunities for your business networking/Ribbon Cutting event on our front porch and beautiful back patio. This is perfect for someone whose business is out of their home or in another town, but still wants to do a Ribbon Cutting.

The Chamber will host four Cruise Nights on June 19, July 17, August 21, and September 18. Chamber business owners will have opportunities to network, show off their car, and have a booth space on the front lawn to promote their business. Our sold-out golf outing is on July 25th and there are still opportunities to market through a sponsorship.

Watch the Chamber website for opportunities to network, and enjoy the summer!

