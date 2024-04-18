Why Should I Join a Chamber of Commerce, and Can I Join More Than One?

The answer to whether you should join your local Chamber of Commerce comes down to a few questions. Do you want to be part of something larger than yourself in your community? Would you like more customers? Do you need help in some areas of your business? If you have a business need, it’s likely the chamber can help with either direct solutions or connections to people who can help you.

Should and can you join more than one chamber at a time? We always encourage our members to be a member of their local community, and as they branch out to do business in other communities, joining those chambers allows them even more opportunities to expand. Given that, you need to decide how much of your marketing dollars and how much time and effort you can put into the different memberships.

You want your business to remain in the public eye and stand out from the competition. With your chamber membership, you get a listing on their website and in the printed directory, and so much more. Chambers refer only member businesses when they are asked for a referral.

There are endless opportunities to network. These opportunities allow you to meet new contacts and potential power partners, and attend seminars. When you join and get involved, you’ll discover that this is a huge benefit of membership.

The chamber advocates on your behalf at the local level, and through the state and US Chambers at the state and federal levels. They keep you updated on new laws and new potential laws that may affect your business both positively and negatively.

If a consumer knows a business is part of its local chamber, the business will have a 63% increase in the likelihood that the consumer will shop with them. And sadly, 8% of small businesses fail because they don’t have networking benefits through their local chamber.

