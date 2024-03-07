Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce Celebrates 40 Years!

Hello, my name is Angie Hibben and I am the President/CEO of the Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce. Our Chamber is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, and we are very proud of how we have grown and how we have supported the business community and Oswego!

We are just over 500 members strong and growing. Our members range from non-profits to some of the largest corporations in the area, and the industries they represent are just as diverse.

A Chamber of Commerce is many things to many people. We are a resource for community members looking for products and services, and we are a marketing tool for our members to help spread the word to the community about their business. We are a partner to many groups, we help to promote events and activities in the community, and we mentor and counsel new members.

We are not part of the government, and we receive no tax funds from the state or village. The village and the state-elected officials who are members pay dues just like the business members.

We are not a lobbying group – but we do advocate for our members. In addition to networking, we offer seminars and marketing options for your business. We are not costly, and your business doesn’t have to be physically located in Oswego. We have many members from surrounding communities.

I encourage you, as a business owner, to join the Oswego Area Chamber. It’s a great way to get involved in your community and learn more about other like-minded business owners. Check our calendar at www.oswegochamber.org and attend a networking event, or chat with us via our website or Facebook pages.

Come visit our new office at 25 E. Jackson St., have coffee and conversation with Konni and me, and get to know how the Chamber can help your business!

For more information, please contact:

Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce : 25 E Jackson Street : Oswego, IL 60543 : 630.554.3505 : http://www.oswegochamber.org/