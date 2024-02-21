Let’s Make Construction Your Family Legacy!

When RHK Construction was established in 2019, we noticed that our local school districts needed more contractors in classrooms to engage the next generation for a career path in the construction industry. But how can we accomplish this when hands-on opportunities for the public are limited?

In 2020, our team made the bold choice to create a hands-on experience for students to try their hand in the Trowel Trades. “We created a mobile setup that promotes different crafts, both indoors and outdoors,” explained Katie Heiden, CEO of RHK Construction. “After four years of our community involvement in local school districts, the younger generation is continuing to return to our booth at various events. They’re interested in construction, and are requesting resources and asking about education.”

Imagine the growth the industry could have if more contractors made time for students in schools. “It’s essential for all contractors to encourage the next generation to learn to build things as early as elementary school and continuing through high school,” added Heiden. “If we wait until they’re 18, we’ve already lost groups of students to stereotypes about working smart, not hard. Our Trades booth gives students a chance to try tuck-pointing brick, grouting tile, and caulking joints.”

The best advice for readers wanting to learn different Trades includes reaching out to the Administrative District Council #1 of Illinois and Chicago Women in the Trades; attending the Chicago Build Expo held at McCormick Place; and speaking with the College of DuPage about its Construction Program. To fast track your career, earning your OSHA 10 Certification, Welding Certification, and/or Lift Training Certification will add to your competitive edge.

To learn more about the Trowel Trades, please contact RHK Construction at (331) 212-5158 or visit our booth on Saturday, February 24th at the Oswego Hometown Expo (Oswego High School Fieldhouse) between 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

RHK Construction, Inc.

219 West Galena Blvd.

Aurora, IL 60506

Ph: (331) 212-5158

rhkconstructioninc.com

RHK Construction Sponsored Logo 2023