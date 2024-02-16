March is Oswego Chamber’s Membership Drive Month!

The Spring Membership Drive for the Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce will take place during March 2024. Leap your business into Chamber membership during Leap Year 2024 - joining our dynamic and busy Chamber lets you gain access to networking events, seminars, ribbon cuttings, and much more!

The $50 application fee will be lowered to $25 for the month of March. The dues investment is still in effect, and our memberships range from $75 for non-profits (with volunteers) to our Elite membership levels of $1,000, $1,500 & $2,500. Elite members receive more promotion, free tickets to some events, and more.

The Chamber provides the events, the work, the education, and the social opportunities, all of which offer chances to showcase your business and build relationships in a variety of ways. But ultimately it’s up to you and your employees to make the most of it. If you, the owner/manager, can’t make an event, then send a trusted employee. We don’t expect you to attend every event, but to stay top of mind and get a lot out of your membership you should try to attend at least one event every month.

We are here for you, and we only promote businesses who are members of the Chamber. We promote our member businesses through our website, our Facebook pages, ads, phone/email inquiries, and more.

Contact the Chamber office today to learn more about how we can help you leap into membership and help you promote your business!

For more information, please visit www.oswegobusiness.org, stop by the Chamber office at 25 E Jackson St., call 630-554-3505, or email info@oswegochamber.org.

Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce : 25 E Jackson Street : Oswego, IL 60543 : 630.554.3505 : http://www.oswegochamber.org/