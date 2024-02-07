Get Your Nursing Degree at Lewis University

The nursing profession is more than a job; it’s a calling. At Lewis University, we believe in nurturing that call and equipping our students with the skills, knowledge, and experience they need to excel in this noble field. Our Nursing Program is one of the most highly regarded in the country, and for good reason.

Lewis University’s Nursing Program goes beyond preparing students to become competent nurses. Our curriculum is designed to prepare you to be a change agent in transforming the healthcare system.

Nursing encompasses more than just treating illnesses; it’s about addressing social determinants of health, understanding the holistic aspect of human beings, and advocating for health equity for all individuals. Our curriculum equips students to understand complex issues and advocate for patients’ well-being.

One of the critical components of our Nursing Program is our state-of-the-art simulation labs. These labs provide a safe and supportive learning environment for students to develop clinical judgment, practice problem-solving skills, and learn alongside our diverse faculty and peers. Each simulation is designed to mimic real-life patient scenarios, providing an immersive experience that prepares students for the challenges they will face in their career.

At Lewis University, we firmly believe nursing is grounded in empathy and compassion. Our students learn to treat each patient respectfully, valuing and honoring their dignity. This is a crucial aspect of nursing; our graduates carry this mindset throughout their career.

As a Lewis University Nursing graduate, you will be highly regarded wherever you choose to work. Our program prepares students to excel in various healthcare settings, from hospitals and clinics to community health centers and beyond. With a Lewis Nursing education, you will have the tools and knowledge to positively impact the lives of patients and their families.

Invest in yourself and your future with a Nursing degree from Lewis University.

