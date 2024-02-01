2024 Hometown Expo Returns on February 25th!

The 2024 Hometown Expo “Back to Business” will be back at Oswego High School in the Fieldhouse on February 25th from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. This event is free to the public and is a great way to find out more about your local businesses.

Business and community organizations will be there to promote their products and services by exhibiting at this spectacular event. There will be information about each business and there will be product give-aways. You can register at the Chamber booth for a $500 door prize, and we will be handing out nice canvas bags to hold your items.

Our local Art Show will feature entries from area students and adults. The show will be judged by independent judges. The Kiwanis Club of Oswego will host their pancake breakfast in the morning.

We will have electronics recycling and a shred event, and Fox Metro will be on site to collect expired medications for proper disposal. The American Legion will be there if you need to dispose of an old flag. Go to the Chamber website, the Expo website ( www.oswegobusiness.org ) and our Facebook pages for more information.

Thank you to our sponsors: Brothers County Supply, Byline Bank, CertaPro Painters, CodeForce, Chick-Fil-A Oswego, Community Nutrition Network & Senior Services, Earthmover Credit Union, Hometowne Insurance Services, Old National Bank, Imagination Print & Design, Lawn Squad, Naperville Chimney Sweeps, Old Second Bank, The Pet’s Home, Waubonsee Community College, Alpha Media/95.9 The River, Oswego Ledger/Shaw Media, Village of Oswego, Weblinx Inc., WSPY, and SD308.

For more information, please visit www.oswegobusiness.org , stop by the Chamber office at 25 E Jackson St., call 630-554-3505, or email info@oswegochamber.org .

