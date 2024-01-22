How to Start a Business in 2024

Choose a business idea – it all begins with an idea. Do you want to have a brick and mortar store, work from your home, or buy a franchise?

Research your product and audience. Do your upfront research to see if there is an audience for your business or product idea.

Write a business plan. You need to be clear on the key aspects of the business. What are your goals and expectations? How much money and time do you have to invest? Visit the Waubonsee Small Business Development Center - they can help you develop your business plan.

Make/source products. Are you making the product at home or are you reselling a product? You need to find reputable manufacturers and products if you want to be a reseller.

Develop a brand. A strong brand is crucial if you want to build trust with customers.

Build a website. Have a good website created for your business. We have several Chamber members who can help you create an attractive website, have great SEO, and customize it to your needs and wants.

Register your business. You will need to register your business and get set up with a tax ID. You need a good business lawyer and a good accountant to help you get set up. Again, the Chamber has some amazing accountants and attorneys who can help you with the decision to be a sole proprietor, LLC, etc. As your company grows, they can help you with payroll and Workers’ Compensation insurance.

Manage your money. Choose the right bank and bookkeeping service for your business. Will you be handling the books or will you hire an accountant? Will you do the day-to-day invoicing and bill paying, and have the accountant handle taxes?

