Hometown Expo Returns in February 2024!

The Hometown Expo “Back to Business” returns on Sunday, February 25, 2024 at Oswego High School. This annual event will take place in the Fieldhouse from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Attendance is free to the public, and is a great way to get in front of people from Oswego and the surrounding communities.

Business and community organizations will have the opportunity to promote their products and services by exhibiting at this spectacular event. A professional exhibition company has been retained to design and set up the show floor. Booths are 10x10 and include a six-foot table and two chairs.

Again this year we will have our local art show, with entries from adults and students in the area. The show will be judged by independent judges. The Kiwanis Club of Oswego will host their Pancake Breakfast in the morning.

We will have electronics recycling and a shred event, and Fox Metro will be there to collect expired medications so they can be disposed of properly. The American Legion will be on site if you need to dispose of an old flag. Watch the Chamber website, the Expo website, and Facebook pages for more information.

Thank you to our sponsors: Brothers County Supply, CertaPro Painters, CodeForce, Chick-fil-A Oswego, Community Foundation of the Fox River Valley, Earthmover Credit Union, Hometowne Insurance Services, Old National Bank, Imagination Print & Design, Lawn Squad, Naperville Chimney Sweeps, Old Second Bank, The Pet’s Home, Waubonsee Community College, Alpha Media/95.9 The River, Oswego Ledger/Shaw Media, Village of Oswego, Weblinx Inc., WSPY, and SD308.

For more information, please visit www.oswegobusiness.org , stop by the Chamber office at 25 E Jackson St., call 630-554-3505, or email info@oswegochamber.org .

