More Reasons to Make it Shop Local Season

Shopping local is so important to the local economy and businesses, and I wanted to offer some more reasons why. 54.8% of consumers do shop small at least once per month, but when they have to buy something, shopping small may not be their first thought. The first inclination may be to whip out their phone or laptop to shop online.

Favorite reasons to Shop Local during Small Business Season:

You’re supporting your neighbors, and they are more likely to keep the money you spent with them local as well.



You are able to get in-person advice. You get to try on, touch, and check out the product in person. Local store employees may know you and what you like.



Shopping local makes returns easier and you avoid shipping costs.



Local shopping becomes an experience – invite a friend and make a day of it with lunch and catching up while you find local gifts and other things you need.



It brings on the holiday spirit – the stores are decorated for the holidays and everything is sparkly and beautiful.



You can miss the best things when you shop online – you might not stumble on that perfect gift by searching online, but something may catch your eye as you walk through a local store.



You get to meet and interact with people. I have reconnected with many people because I ran into them in a local store.



Store displays help you visualize an item in your home, and you can try on clothes to make sure they fit and look great on you.



Window shopping can inspire ideas for updating your home décor or you may find something for that hard-to-buy-for person in your life.



Local business owners love to see your smiling face and help you find that perfect item. This Small Business Season, let’s give our local small businesses something to be thankful for!

