Shop Small Saturday – Let’s Make it a Shop Small Season

Everyone knows about Shop Small Saturday and does a great job of supporting it. This year I propose we make it a Shop Small Season! Our small businesses continue to need and appreciate your support.

Small businesses don’t have the financial resources to compete with the big box stores or with online shopping, so let’s put a focus on looking local first. Some are still facing supply chain issues and a lack of people who want to work. The economy has its own issues with the rising cost of everything from groceries to gas, utilities, and interest rates.

Our towns are comprised of many unique entrepreneurial enterprises, and their businesses add:

Convenience (by being able to get what you need in town instead of driving around)



Flavor (all small businesses are different and bring something unique to the town)



A sense of community



Jobs



Many also bring in tourists. Without our small local businesses, the area would suffer and things would decline, including visitors and real estate prices. Small business plays a big role in the local economy.

The best way to spread holiday cheer is to shop local this year, and who we buy from will decide who’s standing later. Let’s make sure all the small businesses we love are on that list!

Shopping small is more than just a catchphrase: it’s a culture shift. These businesses sponsor your kids’ sports teams and help build community in the town. If you want them to continue to sponsor, we need to ensure they have enough revenue to remain in the community.

There are a lot of unknowns in the future – inflation, supply chain issues, employment problems, etc. Did you know that for every $1 you spend at a small business, 67 cents stays in the local community?

