What in the World Does a Chamber of Commerce Do?

If you walked into a room of people and asked what a Chamber of Commerce does, what would you expect to hear?

The Chamber is a government entity and receives tax dollars like the village.



It keeps track of business complaints and business licenses.



They are like the Welcome Wagon.



They’re the people with the big scissors.

Right?

While we can see why people may think this, none of these comments are exactly true. There are a lot of misconceptions that should be cleared up!

Common misconceptions:

The Chamber is part of government and gets tax dollars . The Chamber works with the local village, but has no affiliation with government agencies, nor does it receive tax dollars.



. The Chamber works with the local village, but has no affiliation with government agencies, nor does it receive tax dollars. The Chamber is for business complaints . We may hear them and do our best to mediate the complaints if it’s with one of our members, but we do not track them.



. We may hear them and do our best to mediate the complaints if it’s with one of our members, but we do not track them. The Chamber is the Welcome Wagon . While we do deliver information boxes to new residents, the only businesses that are included are members of the Chamber, and they pay a fee to participate.



. While we do deliver information boxes to new residents, the only businesses that are included are members of the Chamber, and they pay a fee to participate. The Chamber has big scissors . We do, and we bring them to ribbon cuttings, anniversary celebrations, and much more.



. We do, and we bring them to ribbon cuttings, anniversary celebrations, and much more. The Chamber is only for big business and only cares about business in Oswego. We have members from the smallest non-profit to the largest corporations in our area. We are an area chamber, and 1/3 of our members are from surrounding communities.



Next month we will touch on more misconceptions; better yet, stop by a Chamber event and learn more about us! October is Membership Drive Month, and it is a great time to meet other like-minded business people and to get involved.

Those who are interested in learning more about the Chamber are encouraged to attend any event, stop by or call the Chamber office, or send an email to info@oswegochamber.org .

Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce : 25 E Jackson St : Oswego, IL 60543 : 630.554.3505 http://www.oswegochamber.org/