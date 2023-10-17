Storage Tank Water Heaters: A Cost Analysis (Part 2)

Last month’s article about the benefits of tankless water heaters made a clear case as to why they are a much better option when homeowners have to replace their current water heater. One main difference between the two is that a tank storage heater has to keep the water in the tank continuously heated, where a tankless system only heats the water as needed.

Another difference between the two alternatives is the cost, and this is what causes many homeowners to choose the large, less efficient storage tank system: it costs less upfront. But it’s crucial to take into account the lifespan of each of these systems, because in the long run, storage tank systems will end up costing more. Way more! Consider the following examples:

Mr. Benjamin purchases a new storage tank water heater in the year 2000. He pays approximately $2,500 for a unit that is only 60% efficient, even when brand new, so his energy bills are higher than necessary. The average lifespan is 8-12 years, but with a family with four children, the usage is high and after 8 years he needs a new unit. Considering inflation, in 2008 he pays $3,500. In 2016 he pays $4,500 for another new unit, and in 2024 he will pay $5,500. By 2032, his next replacement will cost $6,500, making his total cost over a 32-year period approximately $22,500.

Mr. Franklin purchases a new tankless water heater in the year 2000. He makes an investment of approximately $6,500, but doesn’t have to replace it until the year 2030, when he purchases a similar unit that costs $8,500. His total investment is $15,000, much less than for a storage tank water heater. He also saves money every month on his energy bill, as the efficiency of a tankless water heater is 98%.

The decision to install a tankless water heater is the better long-term option.

