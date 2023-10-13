Tips for Saving for Your Dream Vacation

Is a week’s stay at an all-inclusive tropical resort a dream of yours? Or climbing to the top of the Eiffel Tower in Paris? Or a California wine-tasting trip? Whatever is on your bucket list, here are some tips for growing your travel fund so you can make that dream vacation a reality.

1. Start budgeting early

If you have decided on your destination, start working out how much it will cost for travel, lodging, dining, transportation, and activities. Once you have a figure set, begin saving up by having automatic deposits made into a travel account every paycheck or every month, according to a U.S. News and World Report on planning and saving for vacations.

2. Consider off-peak season travel

If your schedule is flexible, plan the trip during your destination’s off-season, when demand is lower. This can translate to less expensive flights and more options for hotels, meals, and excursions. Another perk: you’ll likely deal with fewer crowds.

3. Use cash-back rewards credit cards

Credit cards will often offer sign-up bonuses where individuals can earn free cash back, extra airline miles, and travel points for spending a certain amount of money within the first few months of opening the account. Those can be used to cover a portion of your travel expenses.

4. Use a travel advisor

Travel advisors are privy to deals that aren’t advertised elsewhere, which can help you land discounts on airlines, hotels, and more. They are also knowledgeable about a wide variety of vacation destinations, and can help make sure you don’t miss any fabulous sightseeing opportunities.

If you are in need of expertise, look no further than Oswego Travel. Our team of travel advisors can help turn your dream vacation into a reality.

Oswego Travel : (630) 554-3777 : oswegotravel.com