Trailblazing in Education: Lewis University's Rising Influence

Lewis University is making waves in the academic world. Various ranking agencies have recognized the institution nationally, highlighting its commitment to providing high-quality education. Lewis University has positioned itself as a leader in Midwest higher education.

U.S. News & World Report, a highly respected publication known for its comprehensive college rankings, has placed Lewis University among the top 15 Midwest Regional Universities in its “Best Colleges 2024″ rankings. This recognition speaks volumes about the university’s dedication to academic excellence and student success.

Washington Monthly’s 2023 rankings have named Lewis University the highest-ranking private master’s level university in Illinois. This prestigious honor attests to the university’s strong academic programs and focus on social mobility, research, and service.

Money.com’s “Best Colleges in America 2023″ ranking features Lewis University as one of the Top 10 private, non-profit higher education institutions in Illinois. Money.com evaluates colleges and universities based on educational quality, affordability, and alums’ success, and this ranking confirms that Lewis University excels in all these areas.

The Princeton Review has ranked the university as the “Best in the Midwest,” highlighting its outstanding academic programs and a strong sense of community. Lewis University’s small class sizes and personalized attention from faculty contribute to a supportive learning environment that fosters student growth and development.

These recognitions highlight Lewis University’s commitment to provide students with a well-rounded education that prepares them for success in their chosen field. The university’s innovative and challenging curriculum equips students with critical thinking skills, practical knowledge, and professional values necessary for career advancement. Most importantly, you’ll discover how to impact the world for the better.

As a result, Lewis University has become synonymous with academic excellence and student success. Lewis University continues to pave the way in education by offering unique and forward-thinking programs.

Are you ready to join a university recognized for its academic excellence and commitment to student success? Discover the Lewis University difference today.

Lewis University

One University Parkway

Romeoville, IL 60446

(815) 838-0500

www.lewisu.edu