Healthy Driven Fraidycat 5k/Ghost Run 8k & Meow Mile is October 29th!

The 13th Annual Healthy Driven Fraidycat 5k/Ghost Run 8k & Meow Mile will take place on Sunday, October 29th beginning at 9:00 a.m. Participants can walk or run, and costumes are encouraged!

The races kick off at Prairie Point School, 3650 Grove Rd in Oswego, and will mostly be run on the walking/bike paths in the area. All runners receive a bag and tech-type shirt, along with finisher medals for the 5k/8k runners and ribbons for the mile runners.

Many businesses sponsor this annual event, and will be on site to promote their business and cheer on the runners. A special shout out to Edward Elmhurst Healthcare, who has been our lead sponsor for the entire 13 years. We truly appreciate their support, along with all the other sponsors of the race.

This is a great opportunity to promote your business to runners in Oswego and surrounding communities, especially if you have a business that focuses on health/fitness/rehab. Other sponsors this year include: State Farm Insurance – Janna Misek, Impact Sports Rehab & Chiropractic, The Pet’s Home, Children of America Montgomery, Illinois State Senator Linda Holmes, Old Second Bank, Sheriff Dwight Baird, Waubonsee Community College, Athletico, Oswego Wellness, Rondi’s SELF Fitness, The Learning Experience Oswego, Graceful Therapy, NPN Flooring, Kendall Pointe Dental, John Greene Realty – Jessica Taylor, The Scoop Oswego, 113 Main, Red Robin Oswego, PINZ Yorkville, and Tap House Grill Oswego.

Are your students looking for volunteer hours? If so, have them visit the Fraidycat website at www.fraidycat5k.com and click the volunteer link. Every spring the Chamber gives a $500 check to a graduating senior at Oswego High School and Oswego East High School based on volunteerism. Students receive more points if they volunteer at this annual race.

For more information on this annual event, visit www.fraidycat5k.com , call the Chamber at 630-554-3505, or email info@oswegochamber.org .

