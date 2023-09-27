Benefits of a Tankless Water Heater: Part 1

As technology evolves, homeowners seek more efficient and sustainable ways to meet their household needs. One significant advancement in home heating solutions is the tankless water heater. Unlike traditional storage tank water heaters, which store and continuously heat a large amount of water, tankless water heaters heat water directly without the need for a storage tank. Here are four benefits of switching to a tankless system:

Longevity: While storage tank water heaters have a lifespan of 8-12 years, tankless systems can last up to 30 years with proper maintenance. “While a tankless water heater’s investment is more upfront, it costs a lot more to replace a standard tank heater three or four times during the lifespan of a tankless heater,” said Ned Norquist, General Manager of Benjamin Franklin Plumbing. “October’s article will show a cost analysis of owning a tank vs. making an investment in a tankless system, which offers a return greater than the initial cost.” In addition, as storage tank water heaters age, they accumulate sediment at the bottom of the tank at the rate of approximately five pounds per year, leading to premature failure.



Endless Hot Water: A tankless system heats water on demand, providing a continuous supply of hot water. “You can actually run three or four showers at a time without losing hot water,” added Norquist.



Space-Saving: For homeowners wanting more space, tankless water heaters are terrific. The units are compact and mounted on a wall, freeing up valuable floor space in the basement or garage.



Energy Efficiency: Another compelling advantage of tankless water heaters is their energy efficiency. They only heat water when it’s needed, instead of wasting energy on keeping a large tank of water heated continuously. “Tankless water heaters are 98% efficient,” said Norquist. “This allows homeowners to save significantly on their monthly utility bills, as compared to a standard tank heater that, brand new, will only be 60% efficient, and usually only 30% efficient by the end of its normal lifespan.”



