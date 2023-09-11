How Lewis University's Experiential Learning Approach Nurtures Success

Lewis University, located in Romeoville, is a higher learning institution of academic excellence and practical learning. Its commitment to engaging students, fostering superior teaching, delivering outcomes-based knowledge, and promoting community involvement sets it apart in undergraduate education nationwide.

This integration of academic rigor and real-world experience empowers students to emerge with the knowledge, skills, and insights necessary to make meaningful contributions in their chosen field.

Hands-on learning experiences are at the center of Lewis University’s educational approach. These include internships, research projects, and cooperative education opportunities designed to bridge the gap between theory and practice. This approach equips students with the skills, knowledge, and confidence they need to excel in their career. Recognition as a College of Distinction: Lewis University’s commitment to student engagement, teaching excellence, outcomes-based learning, and community involvement has earned it the title of a College of Distinction for the 2023-2024 academic year . This esteemed recognition is a testament to the quality and impact of their experiential learning programs.



Lewis University’s commitment to student engagement, teaching excellence, outcomes-based learning, and community involvement has earned it the title of a . This esteemed recognition is a testament to the quality and impact of their experiential learning programs. Community Partnerships for Student Success: The University’s robust partnerships with local leaders and organizations ensure that students can access real-world experiences that complement academic instruction. These opportunities allow students to think critically, collaborate, and develop transferable skills for the workplace, ensuring they are well-prepared for their professional lives.



At Lewis University, students can expect an integrated approach to education that emphasizes experiential learning as a pathway to success. With the faculty’s dedication to fostering a vibrant and engaging educational environment, the University provides a unique opportunity for academic excellence and practical knowledge.

Contact us at (815) 836-5250 to learn more about our experiential learning opportunities

