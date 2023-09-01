Fall is the Time to Start Planning for Next Year

As we head into fall, school has started and people are looking ahead to the cooler temps and the holidays. It’s time to start planning for 2024, and many are looking at their budgets for next year. Your 2024 plan isn’t just a financial forecast; it’s about the health of your business. Look to see what worked well, what didn’t and why, and decide what changes you will make next year.

Take time to work ON your business instead of always IN it. Surround yourself with talented professionals that you trust. Involve the correct people – your leadership team, your board, and investors if you have them. After you finish your planning for 2024, take your team out to celebrate and give credit where credit is due. Reflect on where you started and how far you have come.

Consider whether you should spend money on a local chamber of commerce membership - how can that help your business? There are insurance policies that offer a discount for being a chamber member; these can be substantial, so ask your agent. You would also have access to resources, discounts, and relationships that enable you to save money, market your products, and streamline your processes.

Chambers offer seminars and learning opportunities for members, as well as networking opportunities, for a very reasonable cost. Look at the cost of a membership and then compare it with the money you spent last year marketing your business. Chamber events allow you to meet other business owners and see what they are experiencing.

What are the cons of being a chamber member? It isn’t an instant ROI, you pay a membership fee (very nominal compared to what you spend on marketing), and it takes time and effort on your part to attend events and get involved. Our most successful members are the ones that get involved, serve on a committee, and come to events and lead groups.

