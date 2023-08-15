How Should You React to Cyberbullying or Bad Online Reviews of Your Business?

Cyberbullying through social media is becoming a reality for many businesses. This can seriously impact the reputation of businesses and individuals, leaving many to wonder how to deal with these attacks without making the situation worse.

Cyberbullies are people who intentionally provoke others by complaining online using inflammatory or offensive language and spreading misinformation just to cause trouble. They are a real threat to your business, as their negative comments, lies, and offensive ranting can be viewed by people who follow your business online. It can go viral and your brand may be damaged. You need to be ready to react appropriately by either ignoring them until they go away, listening to them and correcting mistakes, or clarifying why things were done the way they were. Avoid responding in a negative way, and when necessary, block/ban cyberbullies.

For bad online reviews or comments – those should be addressed quickly.

Acknowledge the issue and apologize, but don’t get defensive. Invite the reviewer to connect with you offline. This lets other people know you are vested and interested in working with people.



Contact the customer privately after you have left a public reply, if possible. Ask questions and get more details so you understand the whole picture and can better address the issue.



Do whatever you can (within reason) to remedy the situation.



Ask for a second chance. This is your window of opportunity to turn them into a loyal customer.



Move on. Some people are just going to complain and won’t be happy.



Remember, you can’t please everyone – don’t get into an argument with them online, as it will quickly escalate. Some people just want to create drama – they tend to have something to say about everything, but nothing to contribute. Don’t take it personally. You’ll attract the customers that love you, and it is okay to let some customers go.

Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce : 25 E Jackson Street : Oswego, IL 60543 : 630.554.3505 : http://www.oswegochamber.org/