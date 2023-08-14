Whole-House Water Filtration vs. Point-of-Use Filtration: What You Need to Know

Clean and safe water is essential for our daily lives, from cooking and cleaning to staying hydrated. With concerns about water quality on the rise, it’s important to understand the options available to ensure your family’s well-being. Two common solutions are whole-house water filtration and point-of-use filtration systems.

Whole-house water filtration treats water at the entry point of your home. All the water flowing into your house undergoes filtration before it reaches any tap or appliance. It’s like having a protective shield for your entire plumbing system. These systems are installed by a professional, and effectively remove various contaminants, such as bacteria, radon, chlorine and other chemicals, and hard minerals that create calcium deposits. This ensures that every tap in your home delivers cleaner water for various uses.

Point-of-use filtration targets specific areas where water is being used, like your kitchen faucet or showerhead. These systems are a good option if you’re mainly concerned about drinking water or water used for bathing. Point-of-use filters come in different forms, like R/O systems, faucet attachments, or pitchers with built-in filters. They have a lower upfront investment, but only treat water at that specific location, leaving other areas untouched, and costing more in the long run.

Whole-house filtration provides comprehensive protection for your entire home. It reduces the risk of contaminants entering your plumbing, extends the lifespan of appliances, and enhances water quality throughout. While the initial investment can appear higher, many homeowners enjoy the approximate 3 1/2 year return on investment, along with peace of mind, while pocketing the savings year after year.

Point-of-use filtration is great for targeting specific water sources, like drinking water. Yet, it doesn’t address all the water you use in your home and can require more frequent filter replacements.

Remember that taking steps to ensure your home has clean and safe water is a vital investment in your family’s health and well-being.

