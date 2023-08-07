Three Important Reasons to Purchase Travel Insurance

Are you on the fence about whether you should purchase travel insurance for an upcoming trip? It’s generally recommended by travel experts, and here are three reasons why:

1. Trip cancellation benefits. Purchasing travel insurance with trip cancellation benefits can help you get reimbursement for prepaid, nonrefundable trip costs if you have to cancel a trip.

According to Forbes, some examples of problems commonly covered by trip cancellation insurance include serious injury or an unforeseen medical condition, the death of you or your traveling companion, or a natural disaster or other event that renders your destination uninhabitable. Before purchasing a policy, however, it’s important to understand what it will and won’t cover.

2. Baggage delay benefits. Nothing can ruin a vacation faster than luggage that is damaged, delayed, or lost in transit. And that’s where baggage insurance can help soften the blow. If you purchase a policy that includes baggage insurance benefits, you can get reimbursement for the purchase of essential items such as a toothbrush, toiletries, or a change of clothes. Again, make sure to check your policy to see what items would be covered.

3. U.S. Department of State recommends it. The U.S. Department of State highly recommends you purchase insurance before you travel overseas, specifically a policy that includes emergency medical benefits and emergency medical transportation benefits. If you have health insurance in the United States, the State Department recommends finding out if it covers emergencies that happen abroad.

In summary, travel insurance can offer you both peace of mind and protection of your vacation investment.

For more information about travel insurance, please contact: