Ribbon Cuttings Aren’t Just for New Businesses!

Many people think ribbon cuttings are just for a new business opening in town, but at the Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce, we do ribbon cuttings for many reasons. Did your business move to a new location, or have you remodeled? Are you celebrating a milestone anniversary? Is your business under new management? Have you been in business for awhile but just joined the Chamber? These are all reasons for hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony for your business.

A ribbon cutting ceremony acts as a celebration, and is similar to slicing a wedding cake, throwing a cap in the air at graduation, or opening a gift, as it celebrates the idea of new beginnings and builds with the anticipation of an exciting future.

Ribbon cutting ceremonies are powerful tools for generating positive press and publicity, and they bring more brand awareness and potential customers your way. They give business owners the opportunity to network with coworkers, peers, and community members. They also allow business owners the opportunity to thank those who have made contributions toward making the establishment a success.

The main point of a ribbon cutting is to draw a crowd to your business. While many tend to think that they will get more people to come out on a weekend, it is actually weekdays that will bring the most business people and leaders to your event. You can host a ribbon cutting on a Thursday or Friday, and then have your Grand Opening/Reopening on the weekend for customers.

The Oswego Chamber will bring the ceremonial scissors, ribbon, and camera to your event. We will design a flyer at your request, and that flyer will be emailed to the entire Chamber, potential members, and our community email list. An event will be created on Facebook and people will be invited.

Call the Chamber today to schedule your ribbon cutting!

