Point-Of-Use Water Filtration Systems Offer Healthy, Convenient Options

Access to clean and safe drinking water is critical for one’s health and well-being. “While drinking bottled water seems to be a convenient choice, it is expensive and all that plastic waste is harmful to our planet,” explained Ned Norquist, General Manager of Benjamin Franklin Plumbing in Yorkville. “Not only that, some plastic water bottles contain bisphenol A and phthalates (BPA), which are toxic chemicals that can leach out of the plastic into the water that we drink, usually after being exposed to very low or high temperatures. A better option is to have a point-of-use water filtration system installed in your home, as it offers several advantages.”

A point-of-use water filter is highly efficient in removing impurities like chemicals, bacteria, viruses, and heavy metals from tap water, and ensures the water is safe for consumption. “While the EPA has strict regulations regarding public water sources, many homeowners opt for additional water filtration for extra peace of mind,” added Norquist. “The filter also helps improve the taste, appearance, and overall quality of the water.”



Point-of-use water filtration systems, which purify the water directly at the source before it is consumed, are more budget-friendly compared to installing a whole-house filtration system or drinking bottled water.



Installation is easier and more budget-friendly to complete. Point-of-use filtration systems can be attached under sinks or to faucets, making them ideal for households, offices, schools, and businesses.



