Should I Create Videos For My Business?

Are you thinking of creating videos for your business? It can be intimidating if you don’t know where to begin. Start with videos of you making your product or walking around your business or business office – that way you make your product and your business the main focus.

Video is a powerful tool that allows you to communicate visually with your audience. People tend to have a longer attention span for watching videos that just reading text. Video marketing does involve some work – you need to create and organize your thoughts and the message you want to convey, but it can deliver outstanding results. HubSpot’s 2020 State of Marketing report found that video was the top form of media used in content marketing – more than blogs or infographics.

Video marketing offers several benefits, including improved social reach, greater credibility, and enhancement of your other marketing strategies. You will likely have a higher clickthrough rate with a video. Videos are shareable, and Facebook prioritizes original videos in user feeds. This gives you the potential to reach much further than with a basic post.

What should a video consist of? Product descriptions, instructional videos, customer spotlights, and how-to videos are popular. Videos can position you as an authority in your field. In a 2020 study from Wyzowl, 86% of people said that a brand’s video convinced them to buy a product or service. Videos will also improve your Search Engine Optimization since you are holding people’s attention longer. Many people, especially visual learners, use videos to understand how to do something.

Reach out to others in the Chamber who are successfully creating and posting videos. Work together on a couple videos to get your feet wet so you feel more comfortable before you branch out on your own. Watch for the Oswego Chamber to be creating more videos of local businesses and maybe even a podcast in the future.

