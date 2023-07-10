The Benefits of Assisted Living for Seniors: Comfort and Care

Seniors want to keep their independence and enjoy their retirement with peace of mind. But the basics of daily living can often be challenging, and even overwhelming. To help meet our residents’ individual needs, Prairie Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care provides a variety of services and amenities suited for each unique situation.

Our assisted living and memory care facility offers a safe and supportive environment where seniors can live in comfort. We offer amenities like:

Housekeeping services



Personal care assistance, including administering medications



Arranging for local physician groups to visit the community and welcoming on-site 24-hour care partners to address residents’ needs

At Prairie Pointe, our nutritionists prepare fresh, home-cooked meals on-site, and they are delivered by our healthcare coordinator and dedicated kitchen staff. Weight loss/gain programs are available, along with 24/7 access to snacks and drinks. Residents can also enjoy socializing during meals, which helps them initiate and maintain social connections with other residents.

To help residents feel safe and secure, Prairie Pointe offers 24-hour staffing, secure entryways, and alarm systems throughout the building. Regular maintenance checks ensure a safe and clean environment.

Social and recreational activities are another key component of the assisted living experience. Daily exercise regimens offer a fun way to benefit from regular physical activity. Organized outings help keep seniors active and engaged in the community.

At Prairie Pointe Assisted Living & Memory Care, seniors live fulfilling lives. We provide comfort and care for our residents so they can enjoy their golden years. We strive to create an atmosphere that encourages independence and preserves our residents’ dignity. Contact us at 331-227-4500 to learn more about our assisted living and memory care offerings.

