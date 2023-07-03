I’ve Joined My Area Chamber - Now What Do I Do?

Joining your area Chamber of Commerce is very important for your business, but after you join, what are your first steps? You should familiarize yourself with the Chamber, and then get involved with its members and scheduled events. Here are a few tips for becoming engaged with the Oswego Area Chamber:

- Follow us on Facebook and Instagram. We will post flyers on our website highlighting your business’s specials, new products/services, and job opportunities. Tag the Oswego Area Chamber in your posts and we will repost them. Ask to join the Members Only page on Facebook.

- Add your new Chamber decals to your business’s window and on any service vehicles.

- Visit our website and make sure all your information is correct, and that your business is categorized correctly. See which businesses could be good power partners with you. Check out the events page and mark events to attend.

- Let us know if any of your employees should receive Chamber emails.

- Stop by the Chamber office with your business cards, event flyers, brochures, etc. Talk with us about ways to get involved.

- Come to events, meet other members, and check out the leads groups.

- Schedule your ribbon-cutting event, and be prepared to talk about your business and give tours, if possible. If you work from home, you may use the Chamber office for your event. Make sure you supply business cards and brochures.

You get out of the Chamber what you put into the Chamber. You don’t have to attend every event, but try to attend at least one event per month. Bring business cards and talk to people - set up a time to have coffee with other members to learn more about them and find ways to work together.

The Chamber is here to help you promote your business - we love to see businesses flourish, but we need to learn more about you so we can refer your business and help you make other business connections.

