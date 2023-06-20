June 20, 2023
How to Handle "Summer Slowdown"

By Oswego Chamber of Commerce [sponsored]
We’ve just passed Memorial Day, which is the unofficial start to summer. The kids are out of school, families are taking vacations, and summer activities are in full swing. This is a busy time, but you don’t want to lose momentum for your networking. It is important to promote your business year-round, so here are some tips to make summer networking fun.

  • Summer can be an amazing time for networking, especially face-to-face networking. If you want to accelerate your business, work on your in-person communication skills and even get new inspiration for your business. Face-to-face networking is the way to go.
  • Spice up the summer networking by scheduling face-to-face gatherings at establishments with outdoor seating. You don’t have to be indoors to be professional. Enjoy outdoor get-togethers while you take in the beauty of a summer’s day in a friendly open-air environment. Make these appointments for mid-afternoon on a Friday, and you have something to look forward to and that may motivate you to get more work done in the morning.
  • Networking while walking or golfing is also fun – networking is not limited to sitting indoors. Volunteer at running or walking events, like a 5k, or any other outdoor event for a cause that means something to you. Giving back to your community will also get your name out there and show you have made a commitment to being a valuable member of your community.

All in all, be social – you never know who you may meet and what connections you may make. Remember this most important tip while networking throughout the year – don’t network specifically to “make a sale.” You’re in it for the long haul.

