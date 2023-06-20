How to Handle "Summer Slowdown"

We’ve just passed Memorial Day, which is the unofficial start to summer. The kids are out of school, families are taking vacations, and summer activities are in full swing. This is a busy time, but you don’t want to lose momentum for your networking. It is important to promote your business year-round, so here are some tips to make summer networking fun.

Summer can be an amazing time for networking, especially face-to-face networking. If you want to accelerate your business, work on your in-person communication skills and even get new inspiration for your business. Face-to-face networking is the way to go.

Spice up the summer networking by scheduling face-to-face gatherings at establishments with outdoor seating. You don’t have to be indoors to be professional. Enjoy outdoor get-togethers while you take in the beauty of a summer’s day in a friendly open-air environment. Make these appointments for mid-afternoon on a Friday, and you have something to look forward to and that may motivate you to get more work done in the morning.

Networking while walking or golfing is also fun – networking is not limited to sitting indoors. Volunteer at running or walking events, like a 5k, or any other outdoor event for a cause that means something to you. Giving back to your community will also get your name out there and show you have made a commitment to being a valuable member of your community.

All in all, be social – you never know who you may meet and what connections you may make. Remember this most important tip while networking throughout the year – don’t network specifically to “make a sale.” You’re in it for the long haul.

