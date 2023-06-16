Whole-house carbon water filtration

Clean, safe water is important on so many levels. While municipalities do a great job making sure we have safe water in our homes, they aren’t able to remove everything that has the potential to cause harm. Having a point-of-entry device with carbon filtration that removes potentially dangerous chemicals, including pfas and pfos, from the water before it enters your home offers several benefits for your family.

“Chemicals are added to the water before it reaches your home,” explained Ned Norquist, General Manager of Benjamin Franklin Plumbing. “But the chemicals themselves can cause problems, too - namely, the chlorine that is added to kill harmful bacteria. If the chlorine and its by-products are in the water once it enters your home, even in amounts that are considered “safe,” over time it can damage your water softener, and that’s not even considering the fact that you bathe in it and brush your teeth and wash your hands with it. Even if you drink bottled water, or have a Reverse Osmosis system, you are absorbing chlorine through your skin.”

If you have a whole-house carbon filtration system, it removes the chlorine and its by-products before it enters your home. The chlorine, by this time, has already done its job and killed the harmful bacteria. The next step to receiving truly clean water is to have the chlorine removed before you and your family drink it or shower in it. “We can install a carbon filter outside your water softener, with the added benefit of not damaging the resin in the softener that performs the ionic exchange to remove unwanted minerals from the water,” added Norquist. “Or you can get a water softener with the carbon filtration already built in.”

Benjamin Franklin Plumbing offers the Brita Professional Series of whole-house carbon filtration system that utilizes coconut catalytic carbon, one of the best options on the market.

