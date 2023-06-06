You Get Out of It What You Put Into It! If You Want More, Give More!

Some of our more successful business members are those who attend events, get involved in a committee, or lead groups and promote themselves after they join the Chamber. By attending events, you make connections that help build relationships and increase sales. It is your choice whether you gain a little exposure or a lot, and there is no one-size-fits-all experience when joining.

You will get benefits by becoming a member! We only refer our members, which shows they are invested in their community; people view businesses that are members of a Chamber as more trustworthy, so they are more likely to use Chamber member businesses. And yes, the Chamber is here to help - we promote your business online, through the directory, and when giving referrals. But it takes work on your part, too.

Networking is the way to get to know your fellow Chamber members and develop relationships within the organization – people do business with people they know and trust. How is someone supposed to get to know you if they haven’t met you? How are they supposed to get to like you, if they haven’t talked with you? How are they going to trust you enough to refer you to someone or use you themselves if they haven’t had the opportunity to meet you and learn more about your business?

Marketing doesn’t always involve money, but it does involve time. You need to put yourself out there and meet people so you can promote yourself and your business, and show them why they should use your services. Come to a ribbon-cutting event, host a ribbon-cutting, schedule a one-on-one with a member, attend a leads group meeting – all of these are free, but take some time. If you participate, your membership will be much more inspiring and lucrative for you.

