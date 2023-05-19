Summer will quickly be upon us, and that brings BBQs, pool parties, and Friday afternoons after work on an outdoor deck with a cocktail. All of these can be opportunities to network, and that is often overlooked.

Face-to-face networking is amazing in the summer, as the weather is nice and we want to be outdoors. Schedule one-on-one meetings at establishments with outdoor seating; a mid-afternoon meeting on a Friday can be your “last appointment”. You may get a longer appointment, as you are enjoying the day and aren’t in a hurry to get back to the office.

Network while doing a summertime activity you enjoy – biking, golfing, playing a sport, or going to or participating in a car show/cruise night. Volunteer at events and help your community – it offers the opportunity for people to see you giving back to your community and you the chance to meet more people.

At Oswego Chamber, summer networking opportunities are plentiful. We will always have our monthly Coffees and After Hours events, but there is also PrairieFest, where you can promote your business at a booth at the festival. Or, if you only have a few hours and you are a Chamber member, you can sign up for a spot in the Chamber booth.

Mark your calendar for the Chamber’s ribbon-cutting event for our new location, which will be held July 13th (at 25 E. Jackson St.) from 5 – 7 p.m. with food and beverage. The new location offers a beautiful front porch and lovely back patio, both wonderful spots for photo opportunities for your business networking/ribbon-cutting event.

The Chamber will also be hosting three Cruise Nights – June 21st, July 19th, and August 23rd. Chamber businesses will have opportunities to network, show off their cars, and have a booth space in the front lawn to promote your business.

Watch the Chamber website for opportunities to network and enjoy the summer.

