Three tips for surviving a summer road trip with kids

Looking to hit the open road this summer with the kids in tow? Planning is key to making your trip a success. Here are some tips for surviving long hours in the car with your family:

1. Make the ride part of the journey

While road trips can initially seem exciting, once cabin fever sets in that enthusiasm will start to wane. To that end, consider allowing a few extra hours of travel time to make stops along the way. Research roadside attractions, scenic spots, parks, and restaurants where you can stop and break up the drive. Get your teens and tweens involved by asking for their input.

2. Plan some in-car entertainment

Make sure to bring along activities to keep the kids occupied. Parents Magazine has a few suggestions for screen-free activities to keep your crew entertained. For instance, challenge your group to spot license plates from all 50 states or prepare a list of trivia questions catered to your family’s specific interests. You can also get creative with a family fairy tale. To do this, according to Parent Magazine, one person starts with “Once upon a time…” and the next person adds to the story with a sentence. Then have your family members take turns adding sentences until the story reaches a conclusion. Audiobooks, movies, and podcasts are also ideal for keeping the whole family entertained in the car.

3. Don’t forget the snacks

To help ensure a relatively easy journey, snacks are essential. Want to avoid having a messy car at the end of the trip? Food Network recommends following this rule of thumb: Don’t bring anything that requires a spoon. For instance, instead of yogurt, opt for string cheese. Forego the applesauce cups for sliced apples. And don’t forget to bring a garbage bag for easy cleanup of the wrappers, napkins, and more.