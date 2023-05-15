3 Benefits of Owning a Water Softener

One appliance that is a true investment in your home is a water softener. A water softener is a whole-house filtration system that uses an ion exchange process to remove calcium, magnesium, and other minerals from the water that cause it to be hard. Hard water creates scale that builds up in the water heater, in pipes and fixtures, and in household appliances like coffee makers, which can decrease water pressure and create clogs. Here are three benefits of owning a water softener.

1. It will increase the longevity of your water heater. “The average lifespan for a typical water heater, without a water softener, is ten years,” explained Ned Norquist, General Manager of Benjamin Franklin Plumbing in Yorkville. “Without a water softener, sediment builds up on the bottom of the inside of the heater, creating an insulating barrier that requires more energy to heat the water for use inside the home. A softener installed at the same time as a new water heater can increase its life by an additional ten or more years. A new softener installed for an existing water heater can increase its life by two or three years.”

2. A water softener will increase the longevity of your faucets, plumbing, and even your clothing. “You can also use up to 50% less soap and detergent,” added Norquist. “Your hair will be softer, shinier, and more manageable, and your skin will feel softer. A softener also reduces stress on the metal and welded points on the bottom of the water heater; excessive stress from inefficient heating can cause leaks and premature failure of the unit.”

3. A water softener will remove potentially harmful radon from the water in your home. “The Yorkville city water is softened and removes some radon, but only to the maximum acceptable level mandated by the EPA,” said Norquist. “Why not remove the rest of it so your water is as healthy as possible?”

To have a water softener installed in your home, please contact:

Benjamin Franklin Plumbing

1203 Deer St.

Yorkville, IL 60560

Phone: 630-553-7186

https://www.benjaminfranklinplumbing.com/yorkville/