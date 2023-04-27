Why young professionals should get involved in their local chamber

Are you a young professional who is looking to make new connections, engage with other like-minded individuals, and potentially develop mentorship relationships?

You can find those opportunities and more with the Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce’s Young Professionals program.

Javan Bonham, an insurance broker with Oswego’s NM Tripp Insurance Agency, joined the group about four years ago and took the helm roughly two years ago.

Young Professionals, he said, is geared toward “those who are young in business and young at heart.”

“The group does not have an age limit but is run by Chamber members under 40. We structured it this way so that if you made a career change later in life and are still new to a new industry, we can still help you ease into your new role,” Bonham said. “We feel that young professionals should be involved in the chamber as it helps tie them to the community. The thought is that if you have a business in the community then support your community, and in doing so the community will support your business — making both that much stronger.”

Networking effectively is one of the most powerful tools individuals can use to advance their personal and professional life. And the Young Professionals program offers the opportunity to build and enhance networking skills through professional socialization and education.

Additionally, members are invited to participate in quarterly social experiences, Bonham said.

“Our first one was a night at the Paramount Theater for a showing of “The Secret of My Success.” We encouraged our members to bring their spouses so that they could see what we do and why we spend a good amount of time networking to grow our businesses,” he said.

Interested in joining? Contact Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce President Angie Hibben at Angie@oswegochamber.org or Bonham at Javan@trippins.net for more information.

Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce : 73 W Van Buren Street : Oswego, IL 60543 : 630.554.3505 http://www.oswegochamber.org/