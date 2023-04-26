3 Things to Know About Sump Pumps and Battery Backup Systems

April showers bring May flowers, but they can also wreak havoc on your basement if you don’t have a reliable sump pump. A sump pump detects elevating water levels in your basement and redirects it to the outside of your home. Without a working sump pump, your basement could flood and ruin your furniture, carpeting, and items in storage. Here are three things to know about sump pumps and battery backup systems.

1. A full-power battery backup system is a must. “There are different options for sump pumps and backup systems,” explained Ned Norquist, General Manager of Benjamin Franklin Plumbing. “We recommend avoiding a backup system that doesn’t pump as much water as the primary system. Some backup pumps are almost the equivalent of a bilge pump, and during periods of heavy rainfall, they could never keep up if the primary pump was to fail.”

2. Using an alternating pump system offers several benefits. “An alternating system allows the homeowner to utilize both pumps and share the workload during the regular operating season,” added Norquist. “During periods of heavy rain, both systems can work simultaneously if the primary system can’t keep up. Both pumps have to be used periodically; if one isn’t exercised from time to time, it can seize up and fail when it’s needed most.”

3. Your sump pump and battery backup system should have non-moving parts down in the sump pit. “If your product has a tethered float switch or a float switch on a rod, the switch can get hung up on something in the pit and cause the system to fail,” said Norquist. “Remember that you’re not just buying a sump pump, you’re buying insurance to protect your basement and the items in it.”

The ideal multi-functional product, according to Norquist, has two pumps, two switches plus an alternating switch, and a battery backup. Having a test mode built in is also a plus.

