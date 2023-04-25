Three summer travel planning tips you can use

With summer just around the corner, many people are gearing up for some fun in the sun with a vacation. If you are one of them, here are three tips to help you plan the perfect getaway:

1. Book now

The best time to book your summer trip is right now, as prices for airfare, accommodations and activities will likely only continue to increase as the peak travel season gets closer. Additionally, booking as early as possible can make for a wider range of flight times, hotels, sightseeing tours, attractions, and excursions from which to choose.

2. Do some research

Once you’ve got your vacation booked, start researching the destination. Familiarizing yourself with the activities available beforehand can help you plan your daily itinerary. Additionally, if you are planning on using public transportation, make sure to research the options available. Have dietary restrictions or food allergies? You will want to check out the dining options available at your destination before you go. And don’t forget to check your destination’s climate so you can pack for your trip accordingly.

3. Find time to unwind

Traveling can be exhausting as you are likely spending your days walking around, sightseeing and exploring. To that end, make sure you incorporate some downtime into your schedule. Additionally, consider adding in a buffer day between your return home from vacation and heading back into the office. Use the time to unpack, do laundry, go grocery shopping, and take a nap to get over jet lag.

Need help getting your vacation plans on track? The travel advisers at Oswego Travel can organize every aspect of your vacation so you can focus on getting ready to relax and unwind.