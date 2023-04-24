Three things to know about the Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce

The purpose of a Chamber of Commerce is to advance the business community. Wondering what it can do for you? Here are three things Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce President Angie Hibben wants you to know about the membership-based organization:

The Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce exists to serve your business.

The entire point of a Chamber is to further the interests of businesses in the Oswego and greater Kendall County area – to advocate on their behalf and provide needed services and opportunities for growth.

“We take this very seriously in Oswego,” Hibben said. “We want to be your voice and we are eager to help you succeed. We love to share and celebrate your successes. We believe that when you’re successful, our entire community benefits from that success.”

The Chamber is not part of a government organization or taxing body.

While the Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce works closely with and appreciates the area’s political leaders, it operates as a non-partisan entity. We are a informational sharing entity.

“We believe that position allows us to successfully support business interests regardless of who is in office,” Hibben said. “We work with government officials without regard to their party affiliation and we advocate on behalf of all of our memberships to propel the best interest of the entire business community.”

Joining a chamber is not just for the big businesses!

Every business owner is eligible for an Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce membership.

“Whether it’s for-profit, non-profit, large, small, downtown or outside of Oswego, we welcome all business owners,” Hibben said. “While many may think that joining the Chamber is a thing that only big businesses do, the truth is two-thirds of our membership is comprised of small business owners with less than eight employees.”

Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce : 73 W Van Buren Street : Oswego, IL 60543 : 630.554.3505 http://www.oswegochamber.org/