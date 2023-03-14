3 Things To Try If Your Toilet Won't Flush

If your toilet won’t flush, it could mean any number of things. Before you call a plumber, there are three things you can try to attempt to resolve the issue.

1. Make sure the water valve to the toilet is turned on. “The water line has to be open in order for the toilet to flush,” explained Ned Norquist, General Manager of Benjamin Franklin Plumbing in Yorkville. “Sometimes people turn it off if the toilet bowl is starting to fill to where it looks like it might overflow, and then they forget to turn it back on.”

2. Check the water level inside the tank. “The water level in the tank should be approximately one inch below the top of the overflow tube, which is part of the flush valve,” added Norquist. “You don’t want the water to be so high that it’s flowing out the tube, but it has to be high enough so the toilet will flush when the handle is pushed.”

3. If the water valve is on and there’s an appropriate amount of water in the tank, but the toilet still won’t flush, there is likely a blockage somewhere in the piping system. “A homeowner can try to clear the blockage with a plunger,” said Norquist. “If that method doesn’t work, then try a closet auger. Don’t ever use a chemical clog remover in the toilet, as the chemicals can harm both the toilet and the environment.” A closet auger is a drain snake that is specifically designed for use in a toilet. It has a unique design and a protective rubber coating that allow it to maneuver through the tight S-bend in a toilet without damaging the porcelain.

“A homeowner’s closet auger is about 3 feet long, so if that doesn’t work, then there is likely a blockage further in,” said Norquist. “That’s the time to call Benjamin Franklin Plumbing!”

