Three things to know about the Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce

Today’s rapidly changing business environment makes skilling up a necessity for long-term success.

Are you looking for a way to grow professionally by improving your own skills?

Consider the many professional development opportunities available through both Waubonsee Community College and the Oswego Public Library District.

At Waubonsee, a variety of courses are available to help individuals, businesses, and organizations acquire and enhance their professional skills. And because the professional development classes are noncredit they don’t typically include any prerequisites. That means they’re open for year-round enrollment regardless of any college status you have from Waubonsee or any other institution.

The Small Business Development Center at Waubonsee is also a valuable resource, offering one-on-one counseling, events, and workshops on topics such as DIY website design, social media basic, trademark and copyright law, and more.

Additionally, Waubonsee offers on-site business training for groups which can be customized to your needs.

Are you exploring the idea of starting your own business or non-profit organization? The Oswego Public Library District offers access to Gale Small Business Builder, a step-by-step online planning tool for starting, managing and optimizing a business or nonprofit.

Did you know business owners that own or rent property within the Oswego Public Library District are eligible to receive a business library card? That card entitles your business to library collections and resources, such as business directories, demographic information, legal forms, the latest business news, and software to organize your business plan.

More business development opportunities are available through the OsweGROW initiative, a partnership between the library district and the village of Oswego. Workshops are held on a monthly basis to help mentor and provides resources to businesses and entrepreneurs.

Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce : 73 W Van Buren Street : Oswego, IL 60543 : 630.554.3505 http://www.oswegochamber.org/