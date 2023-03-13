What You Should Know About Lymphedema

Lymphedema is a chronic medical condition in which excess fluid builds up in the body’s tissues and can cause swelling, pain, and discomfort.

Lymph is a clear, protein-rich fluid that carries white blood cells throughout the body to fight infection. When lymph nodes become blocked or damaged, it can cause fluid buildup in the arms and legs, leading to swollen tissue and other symptoms associated with Lymphedema.

Lymphedema can be caused by specific medical treatments such as lymph node removal during cancer treatment or radiation therapy, infections, genetic disorders, body tissue trauma, and other factors.

The most common form of Lymphedema is primary (or Idiopathic) Lymphedema, which occurs when there is a genetic defect in the lymphatic system. Primary Lymphedema can begin at any age and is generally more severe than secondary (or acquired) Lymphedema.

Treatment for Lymphedema often involves wearing compression garments, using manual lymphatic drainage techniques, regular exercise to improve circulation, following a healthy lifestyle, and avoiding injury or infection in the affected area.

Secondary Lymphedema occurs due to cancer treatments, trauma, or infection. It is often more treatable with lifestyle changes, compression garments, and physical therapy. Surgery may sometimes be recommended to remove or repair damaged lymph nodes and vessels.

Lymphedema is not curable but is managed with proper care and treatment. The right management plan can reduce swelling and improve quality of life.

Lymphedema can significantly impact the quality of life, but proper treatment can manage symptoms and prevent further complications. It’s essential to speak with your doctor if you think you may have Lymphedema to get the appropriate care and treatment.

With proper care, it is possible to manage this condition long-term effectively. You and your healthcare team can work towards healthier, more comfortable lives.

Fox Valley Vein Center provides comprehensive services for your Lymphedema needs so that you can live an active and healthy life. Call us today for more information about our Lymphedema services.

Fox Valley Vein Centers

Sandwich, Yorkville, & Plainfield, IL

815-786-3222

www.foxvalleyveincenters.com