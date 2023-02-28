Interaction, engagement key to managing a productive team remotely

For many, the winter season may mean fewer days commuting into the office and more time working and conducting meetings remotely. Often, the latter can lead to feelings of loneliness and isolation.

Looking for ways to help keep your remote employees productive despite the winter doldrums? Interaction and engagement are key.

For instance, when it comes to staff meetings, consider making the switch from audio conferencing to video conferencing, which allows employees to communicate face-to-face on the screen in real-time. The technology can help improve communication and foster team collaboration.

During the meetings, use agendas to help keep distractions to a minimum and encourage participation. Agendas should list the item which will be discussed and be given to participants prior to the meeting.

Keep in mind that February can be a busy time for businesses due to having to play catchup after the holiday break. To that end, make sure to keep the length of the company meetings fairly short. Often, attention level can drop quickly the longer a meeting lasts. Shorter durations will keep employees focused.

Besides video conferencing, employers can use a variety of other tools to foster engagement with employees throughout the day, including email, chat, phone calls and shared documents.

Employees can also take steps to combat feelings of isolation while working from home by making sure to stay connected with both their employers and colleagues via instant message or email.

The winter season can wreak havoc on work schedules. But interaction and engagement throughout the day can help keep your team connected.

Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce : 73 W Van Buren Street : Oswego, IL 60543 : 630.554.3505 http://www.oswegochamber.org/