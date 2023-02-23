Three things to consider when booking an African safari

Are you dreaming of going on an African safari and don’t know where to begin? Here are three things Oswego Travel encourages you to consider when booking your adventure:

1. What you want to experience on the trip

Boasting more than 50 countries, Africa is a massive continent with varying landscapes and wildlife.

“There are so many different types of safaris, and the countries are so different so it’s good to get a better understanding of what type of safari you are looking for,” said Lynn Farrell, president of Oswego Travel. “Our advisors can help make suggestions.”

For instance, if seeing the Great Wildebeest Migration on your bucket list, Oswego Travel can help plan the best times and places for you to see the herd.

Additionally, it’s important to consider the kind of lodging you prefer while on your safari.

“They can vary from rustic to luxury accommodations,” Farrell said.

2. When to start planning the trip

The trip-planning process should begin at least six months in advance, although Farrell recommends even longer.

“We have people who plan out over a year in advance,” she said.

Scheduling so far ahead will also give you ample time to get the needed paperwork for your trip in order, such as visas and passports, as well as mandatory vaccines.

3. Whether to bring the kids on the trip

A common question fielded by travel advisors is whether safaris are appropriate for young children. Generally, they are recommended for older children as accommodation options and activities can be limited for kids under a certain age. According to Forbes.com, many properties often have their own age restrictions, and some are more kid-friendly than others. To that end, an Oswego Travel advisor can help you find a safari lodge with child-focused programming and experiences.