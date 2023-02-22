Women entrepreneurship continues to grow in Oswego

Oswego is no stranger to business success, with a throng of entrepreneurs calling the village and its surrounding areas home.

And the number of women-owned businesses continues to grow.

Just some of those in Oswego’s downtown include Floral Expressions, The Village Grind, A Lady and Her Tools, Melissa Jean Boutique, Oswego Travel, The Marmalade Tree, Heads or Tails, Locked in Photography, Hair Life, Imagination Print & Design, Fox River Academy of Music & Art, and Kristine Larsen, Attorney at Law.

More than 15 years ago, the Oswego Chamber of Commerce launched the Inspiring Women of Oswego committee to provide female members the opportunity to collaborate and support other women.

The group’s focus is to provide education, networking and philanthropic opportunities through events hosted by the women of the Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce.

“It is a group of women entrepreneurs who set up lunch and learns and networking nights that feature local businesses,” said Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce Director Angie Hibben.

“Coming to these events gives you the chance to learn from other like-minded businesses about current topics and issues that are affecting many businesses.”

Events are typically held on Wednesdays throughout the year and include evening networking opportunities, luncheons and/or breakfast seminars.

And the group is not exclusive to women. “Men are welcome and encouraged to attend,” Hibben said.

For more information on Inspiring Women of Oswego, contact the Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce at (630) 554-3505.

